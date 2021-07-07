Arizona Teen Found Dead in Car After Missing for Two Days | Inside Edition

By Taneasha White
First Published: 10:01 AM PDT, July 7, 2021

17-year-old Itzel Espinoza was found shot to death in a car parked in an alley two days after her parents reported her missing.

An Arizona teen that was missing for two days has been found dead in a parked car.

17-year-old Itzel Espinoza left her home to spend time with friends on Thursday, and when she did not return home her parents reported her missing to the police.

According to AZFamily, the police responded to a caller that reported a woman in a vehicle who appeared to have been shot.

The police found the young girl in a parked car in an alley, and she was reported dead at the scene. According to the outlet, the police are treating the case as a homicide but have released no additional details. 

Police spokesperson Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said in an emailed statement, "This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS," according to People. 

The family created a GoFundMe to aid in funeral expenses, and the fundraiser is no longer accepting donations. 

Eduardo Espinoza, the teen’s father, told the local outlet the hardest part is "knowing she's never coming back."

