The remains of a missing Amish teen have been found after she vanished ten months ago in Pennsylvania. Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared from Lancaster County on June 21, 2020, and was last seen walking home from church.

On Wednesday, her remains were found, Stoltzfoos’ family confirmed to CBS 21.

Authorities said they’d spent more than 15,000 hours searching for the 18-year-old. In July, Justo Smoker, 35, was arrested on charges of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment in connection with the case. In December he was charged with murder after investigators determined Stoltzfoos was likely deceased.

Smoker became a person of interest after cops said they received information about a vehicle which matches his red Kia, which was seen in the area the afternoon of Stoltzfoos' disappeared. Authorities also said they obtained surveillance footage of Stoltzfoos’ abduction on her walk home. The red Kia is in the footage, according to police.

Police also found buried clothes that belonged to the teen and Smoker’s DNA was found on them, prosecutors said, according to People.com.

Smoker has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges. He is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

