Where is Huda Roushdy? Missing Indiana Teen With Bipolar Disorder Hasn't Been Seen in 3 Weeks

The family of a missing 15-year-old girl with bipolar disorder is growing ever more desperate as the search for her enters its third week.

Huda Roushdy was last seen on the night of Oct. 4, when she ran away from her aunt's home in South Bend, Indiana, her relatives said. The teen, who deals with manic depression and other mental health issues, is without her medication and is in extreme danger, police said.

"Huda needs justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. We need all of us to look for her," said her father, Gasser Roushdy, at a Monday press conference. “I’m asking everybody to keep looking."

Police and volunteers have been searching for the girl since she was reported missing. Roushdy has run away before, but has never stayed away for more than a few hours, her family said.

“If you are hearing me, if you are watching me, we all love you. We all miss you. Please call us, please contact us if you can. Your mother is feeling very bad, she’s sick. Please call us when you have the chance,” her father pleaded.

Huda’s mother, Tara Roushdy, told WSBT-TV earlier this month that her daughter has struggled with bipolar disorder since age 10. The girl has a history of harming herself and attempting suicide, her mother said.

The teen had been sent from her Michigan home 18 months ago to live with her aunt in Indiana, so she could receive better mental health care, her family said.

Tara Roushdy described her daughter as intelligent and charismatic but sometimes too trusting with strangers.

Huda is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark basketball shorts, Indiana State Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

