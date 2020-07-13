Man Charged With Kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos as Search Continues for Missing Amish Teen

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish girl who went missing last month. Justo Smoker, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment, officials said.

A judge said he was ineligible for bail, citing the nature of the charges and ongoing investigation.

"Investigators are actively searching and working to determine what happened to Stoltzfoos after she was taken," the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said Saturday. "Investigators have reason to believe Stoltzfoos was harmed following her abduction."

Smoker became a person of interest after cops say they received information about a vehicle which matches his red Kia, and was seen in the area the afternoon Stoltzfoos disappeared.

"Witness descriptions of the driver and vehicle are consistent with Smoker and his vehicle," officials said.

Stolzfoos went missing three weeks ago. She was last seen walking from a religious service in Lancaster County about noon on June 21, according to a Facebook page dedicated to her disappearance.

Lancaster County is the heart of the Pennsylvania Dutch country. Stoltzfoos was supposed to meet with a youth group, but failed to turn up, according to reports.

Investigators are continuing to search for the teenager. On Friday, "Investigators found buried in a wooded area articles of clothing believed to belong to Stoltzfoos," the DAs's office said.

Following Smoker’s arrest, hundreds of volunteers joined officials at the Garden Spot Fire Rescue Station in Blue Ball to look for Stolzfoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

