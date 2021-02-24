Case of Oklahoma Teen, Found After Going Missing, Puts Spotlight Back on Missing Mom, Who Vanished 5 Years Ago

The search was on for a 13-year-old boy who vanished after last being seen driving a tractor in his Oklahoma town Monday. With the help of police and volunteers, the boy was found by himself nearly 20 miles away from Stidham, where the search efforts began. He was treated for dehydration, but was alive and in good health, officials said. But the young boy's case has now put the spotlight back on another missing persons case, involving his mother, who also disappeared in the same town almost six years ago.

Peggy McGuire was reported missing Nov. 16, 2015 after dropping her son Ethan off at school outside of Eufaula, just a 16-minute drive from the town the boy recently went missing, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations.

On her drive back, McGuire, who was 28 at the time, called her step-father and mentioned she was driving home, where she lived with her son and his father, Thomas McIntosh.

Three days later, her Toyota truck was found in front of T&J's Ice House, but there were no signs of McGuire anywhere. Surveillance footage captured the truck as it was driven into the parking lot and then abandoned by an unidentified man, KJRH reported.

It was not like McGuire to disappear, especially where her child was concerned, her loved ones said. "Her son was her life," friends told the outlet in the days following her disappearance.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations joined the investigation and in 2016 found traces of McGuire's blood on the couch on the back porch of her home, according to the outlet. They also took samples of stains found in the bucket of a tractor and found a leather glove stained in red, in McIntosh's truck, according to KJRH. Police interviewed McIntosh and that year he said he thought she was still alive and just abandoned her son, the outlet reported.

McIntosh was never arrested or charged nor was he named as a suspect by police. No one has been arrested or charged in the case.

