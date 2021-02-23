Louisiana Couple Goes Missing After Valentines Day, Roommate Allegedly Confesses to Killing

A Louisiana couple was reported missing after Valentine's Day and their roommate of many years allegedly confessed to killing them. It had been days since anyone last saw Iva, 54, and Lewis "Payton" Travis, 55, until last Thursday when their roommate, Kevin Buckley confessed to killing them, according to reports.

Buckley, 34, had reportedly lived with the couple in Wilmer and worked with Payton for several years, People Magazine reported.

The couple were found dead at their home on Friday. Police took Buckley in for questioning where he allegedly admitted to the slaying. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, WBRZ reported.

It is unclear how the couple died and what the motive was behind the killing.

There has been no plea entered and it was not clear whether Buckley has retained counsel.

RELATED STORIES

Oklahoma Father Kills Himself and His 2 Teenage Daughters in Double Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Colorado Animal Rights Attorney Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Hitman in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to 1996 Rape and Murder of Angie Dodge Decades After Innocent Man's Conviction