Missing Montana 4-Year-Old Found Safe by Sheriff's Department

Ryker Webb side-by-side
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:24 AM PDT, June 6, 2022

The Montana toddler that went missing over the weekend was found safe, with authorities saying he was healthy, just cold and thirsty.

A 4-year-old reported missing in Montana has been found safe by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday evening, the sheriff’s office near Troy, Montana, received the report of a possible missing child in Bull Lake. They learned upon their arrival that he had been missing for over two hours, according to local outlet Big Country News.

Ryker Webb, 4, had last been seen playing with the family dog in the yard outside his home that afternoon.

Ground searchers, ATVs, several drones, dog teams, and a boat unit on the nearby lake began their search for the boy immediately following the report.

The next day, more ATVs and dog teams joined two Montana Air National Guard helicopters and drones from Flathead County and the Spokane Police Department.

According to the local outlet, the dense vegetation in the area provided some search complications, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office says it was extremely difficult to get the additional air assets into the Bull Lake valley due to very poor weather moving in. 

Despite the weather, nearby neighbors received a Code Red Alert, asking that they search their own properties and structures. A national missing person report was also filed.

According to the outlet, on Sunday 53 personnel were actively searching the area and were notified that the child had possibly been found. Authorities confirmed that it was indeed Ryker Webb, unharmed though hungry, thirsty, and cold. 

Bull Lake Volunteer Ambulance transported the boy to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for further evaluation.


