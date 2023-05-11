A 19-year-old pregnant Florida woman who has been missing for over a week has been found dead in Alabama and cops say they have a suspect in custody, according to reports.

The body of Anastasia Gilley was found Wednesday morning near Headland, Alabama, one week after her family reported her missing, WESH reported.

Gilley, who was four-months pregnant, was last seen at her Jackson County home on May 3, WESH reported.

Shortly after her body was found, cops arrested Marquis Devan McCloud, 33, on a charge of capital murder during a first-degree kidnapping. He had been taken into custody earlier in the week for violating his probation by going to Florida.

"Through investigations, we did determine that they knew each other and that they had talked and that's what led us to interview the suspect initially. But the depth of their relationship is uncertain at this time," Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield said in a statement.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shared the news on Facebook.

Investigators did not immediately suggest a motive. An autopsy is pending.

The victim’s family made clear Gilley’s disappearance was out of character, Law and Crime reported.

“We don’t know what’s going on, but she didn’t run away,” her stepfather, James Delaney, said during the missing person case, according to WCTV.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Florida’s Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as Alabama’s Houston County Sheriff’s Office for comment and has not heard back.

It is unclear if McCloud has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

McCloud previously received eight years in prison in 2010 for rape. He had been released by 2015 when he faced another rape charge in Georgia, according to WEAR.

McCloud was also arrested in Georgia in 2021 on aggravated battery charges. His other arrests, according to records, include violating sex offender registration laws, making terror threats, robbery and criminal mischief, according to WEAR.

