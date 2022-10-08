A Mississippi daycare worker is under fire after donning a “Scream” mask and scaring children in their classrooms, allegedly to get them to behave and follow instructions.

Video shows the little kids screaming in terror as the worker wearing the scary costume yells in their faces.

“Are you being bad? Do I need to take you outside?" the woman in the mask said.

The kids were understandably terrified.

Jessica Reeves, a working mom of six children, entrusted her 3-year-old daughter Jaxie to Lil' Blessings Daycare and Learning Center in Hamilton.

“The sounds of them screaming are still in my head, and it's hard to sleep knowing that that was happening,” Reeves tells Inside Edition.

In one video, you can hear another daycare worker complaining to the woman in the mask that the kids haven't cleaned up the toys.

“Are y’all supposed to be picking up?” the masked worker says.

One little boy tried to run away, but the monster chased him.

The woman behind the mask posted an apology, saying, “If I could take it back, I would. I will have to live with this for the rest of my life.”

But Reeves says there is no excuse for the trauma she says her child suffered.

“My kid went from being not scared of anything to being scared of everything, like literally everything, and it's just been a nightmare, honestly,” Reeves said.

The daycare center says they fired the worker who wore the mask.

