Missouri Mom Fighting COVID-19 Gives Birth While Intubated, Asks ICU Nurse to Be Godmother

Little Zamyrah Prewitt is one of the miracles that came out of the global pandemic. Born three months early when mom, Monique Jones was hospitalized with COVID-19 and went into pre-term labor while intubated.

Before the Christmas holiday, Jones was finally able to bring her baby girl home where she can finally snuggle with dad Jamez Prewitt and big sister Damiea, 6.

“It’s a beautiful thing to have her here because I didn’t know what was going to happen. I mean, who gonna know if they gonna live or die? Who’s gonna know that?” said a grateful Jones, WVLT News8 reported.

Sharing her experience, Jones told Good Morning America that the doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, performed the early cesarian section to save her daughter's life.

"It was possible that I wouldn't live — that's all I was thinking," Jones said. ”They asked me if it was possible to take my baby out. At first I told them no, but I wasn't getting any better.”

The 28-year-old mother tested positive on Sept. 4 and was hospitalized. On Sept. 6, she was intubated. And, on Sept. 23, through c-section baby Zamyrah arrived at 29 weeks gestation — weighing only 2 pounds, 5 ounces.

Caitlyn Obrock, the intensive care unit nurse caring for Jones, told GMA that Jones was put on high oxygen and was nervous about the intubation.

"She was scared," Obrock recalled. ”I was very invested in her, hoping and praying for a good outcome.”

During the first week of October, Jones said that she woke up and was later transferred to a rehabilitation facility affiliated with Barnes-Jewish Hospital. At the facility, she received occupational, speech, and physical therapy.

While mom was getting stronger, baby was too.

Zamyrah, who had been transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Louis Children's Hospital, was getting healthier each day and remained there into December, People reported.

During the time Jones was in rehab, Obrock raised $2,000 in baby gifts with another colleague and held a surprise baby shower for the mother of two. Obrock, who told GMA that she normally doesn’t keep in touch with her patients but said that she felt a connection with Jones.

Obrock hoped her heartwarming gesture would boost Jones’ morale.

"The way she started out motherhood with this baby was unfair and we wanted her to know how special and loved she is,” Obrock said.

Jones said that when she fell ill, she had the common symptoms of chills and shortness of breath. She told GMA she rarely went out, wore a mask, and frequently washed her hands.

All the fuss Jones received by Obrock and the hospital staff touched her dearly. Shortly after, Jones asked Obrock to be her daughter’s godmother. Obrock accepted. And, now the happy threesome plans to get together sometime in the new year.

Jones said Zamyrah, who just turned 3 months, continues to grow and weighs more than 5 pounds, WVLT News8 reported.

