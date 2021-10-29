The Texas mother who is accused of abandoning her kids after one son died last November says in a chilling jailhouse interview to KHOU 11 that she checked on them every two weeks.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Gloria Williams, 35, is charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence, a human corpse; failure to provide medical care and failure to provide adequate supervision, authorities said. Her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, 31, is charged with murder. Both could face more charges, Gonzalez added.

Gonzalez said that Coulter is accused of killing the boy in late November 2020 by beating him to death, ABC 13 reported.

Now, speaking for the first time to a news outlet, Williams, who is behind bars after her arrest Tuesday night, told KHOU 11 reporter Grace White, "I'm sorry. I didn't do it."

Williams said she didn’t know her son, now identified as Kendrick, was deceased, she told KHOU 11. However, according to court documents, investigators said she changed, destroyed and concealed the child’s body to get rid of evidence.

White asked Williams why she left the kids, the mother pushed back, claiming, "I checked on them every two weeks."

Williams is being represented by a public defender. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to her attorney for comment and has not heard back.

It is unclear if Coulter has obtained legal council at this time.

The surviving children who are 15, 10, and 7, are now with Child Protective Services. Investigators believe some of the children have different fathers. One father is deceased and the other is not in the picture and has no contact with his kid(s), ABC 13 reported.

KHOU 11 reports that Williams has a total of six kids ranging from 7 to 17.

Authorities say at least one of the children who was living in the abandoned apartment in squalor has special needs. None of the children had attended school since May 2020.

Authorities said Williams and her boyfriend abandoned the apartment and the surviving children five to six months after the 8-year-old boy was killed, Click 2 Houston reported. Cops say the couple moved to a different apartment less than a half-hour away with the mother periodically bringing food to her kids, according to Click 2 Houston.

