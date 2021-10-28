The Texas mother and her boyfriend who were arrested in connection with the murder of her child and the abandonment of her three other children were arrested at a Harris County library Tuesday night allegedly reading stories about themselves and their case, Oxygen reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Gloria Williams, 35, is charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence, a human corpse; failure to provide medical care and failure to provide adequate supervision, authorities said. Her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, 31, is charged with murder. Both could face more charges, Gonzalez added.

Gonzalez said that Coulter is accused of killing the boy in late November 2020 by beating him to death, ABC 13 reported. Initial reports said the boy was killed in May 2020.

On Wednesday, Coulter did not appear in court as a judge read his charges because he was being evaluated at a mental health unit. The judge set his bond at $1 million. The judge also ordered him not to have contact with any minors, specifically the minor witnesses in the case, and no contact with the boy's mother.

Williams did appear in court but by herself. She was asked if she wanted to be represented by a public defender, which she agreed to. The judge set her bond at $900,000: $350,000 for injury to a child, $300,000 for tampering with evidence and $250,000 for injury by omission. She also cannot have any contact with minors, including her own children, nor contact with Coulter.

Inside Edition Digital has left a message with her attorney for comment.

It is unclear if Coulter has obtained legal council at this time.

More information has surfaced about the surviving children who are 15, 10, and 7.

Investigators believe some of the children have different fathers. One father is deceased and the other is not in the picture and has no contact with his kid(s), ABC 13 reported.

Authorities say at least one of the children has special needs. None of the children had attended school since May 2020.

Authorities said Williams and her boyfriend abandoned the apartment and the surviving children five to six months after the 8-year-old boy was killed, Click 2 Houston reported. Cops say the couple moved to a different apartment less than a half-hour away with the mother periodically bringing food to her kids, according to Click 2 Houston.

On Sunday cops arrived at the apartment where they found three siblings of the deceased child after being abandoned, they said.

The tip came to cops in Houston when the 15-year-old called the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Sunday and told authorities that his brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment, cops said according to ABC 6.

The other two children appeared malnourished and showed signs of physical injury, the sheriff’s office said. All three children were transported to a hospital for treatment, East Idaho News reported.

After the children were taken into police custody, they said that their mother said she would call police about their brother’s death but never did, a prosecutor said in court appearance Wednesday. Which, after a year, is why the 15-year-old took it on himself to contact authorities, cops said.

Williams admitted she knew her son was dead last year but did not notify authorities because Coulter told her not to. She was afraid her kids would be taken by CPS, and that she would go to jail, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

About three weeks ago, Coulter punched the 10-year-old in the jaw, and cops say the boy now needs surgery, ABC 13 reported.

The children said they witnessed the killing of their brother, as it was brought up in court by prosecutor.

Cops say the conditions the children were living in after the adults left were deplorable. The youngest sibling said that his deceased brother’s body was covered in roaches after it began to decompose, the state said in court.

