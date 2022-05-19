President Joe Biden says he has directed his administration to do “everything possible" to fix the ongoing baby formula crisis — and help can't come fast enough.



Parents with dwindling supplies of formula are getting more and more desperate. Viral

video shows a frustrated mom confronting another mom, accusing her of leaving the shelf bare and pleading with her to return some of the product.



“This is the whole reason there's a formula shortage. You take all the formula off the shelf and buy it all at once?" 23-year-old Autumn Guyer says to the other mom. Guyer has a 3-month-old baby boy named Colton.

“Look at all this. Look at the shelves,” Guyer said.



“But I need it for my baby,” the mom says.

“You don't think I need it for my baby, too?" Guyer said. “There's kids who need formula today who won't be able to get it, because you just bought it to stock up."



The video shows the unidentified mom rolling her shopping cart away.

“I felt very enraged. I felt very hopeless in the moment, too. After it happened, I went back and I watched the video and I was like, ‘Wow this is really what’s going on in the world right now,’” Guyer said.



The desperation over the shortage is really hitting home for parents of babies born with severe allergies who need special formula to thrive. In some cases, that special formula is almost impossible to find.

Savannah Wheatley’s 11-week-old baby Clo has allergies to dairy and soy. She had to be hospitalized at the Medical University of South Carolina, so she can receive essential nutrients through a feeding tube.

“We were frantically searching, calling around, having friends in other states all over look for it, with no luck,” Wheatley said.



She says it could be a possibility that they have to stay in the hospital in order to feed her baby.

Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure that formula makers are first in line for any ingredients they may need.

