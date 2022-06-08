A Florida woman has been charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old boy found a gun in his parents' home and accidentally shot his father to death, authorities said, according to The New York Times.

Marie Ayala, 28, was charged Monday with manslaughter, culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a felon, the authorities said. She could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter, according to Orange County Court records.

“The gun was not properly stored,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in statement. “In fact, it was easily accessible even to a 2-year-old, and the result is a tragedy.”

Cops say the boy’s father, Reggie Mabry, 26, was inside their Orlando home playing a video game last month when his 2-year-old son managed to grab a Glock 19 and shoot him in the back, killing him, The New York Times reported.

It remains unclear exactly how the child was able to get the gun, authorities said.

Cops say when they arrived on the scene, Ayala was performing CPR on Mabry, according to NBC News. Mabry was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff said all three children were home at the time of the shooting, according to NBC News.

Initially, cops thought it was a suicide based on the evidence they found in the home, however, Ayala said that her 5-year-old son told her that his younger brother fired the weapon.

The 5-year-old also told authorities the same thing, WKMG reported.

“The children were not injured physically, but they will likely carry emotional wounds forever. Not only have they effectively lost both parents, the toddler who accidentally shot his father in the back will have to grow up with the knowledge that his actions caused his dad’s death. If you own a gun, always be responsible,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to CBS News.

The shooting occurred last week and an arrest warrant was issued for Ayala on June 2, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Ayala is currently in jail and is being held on $12,650 bond cumulative for her charges, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Ayala is being represented by a public defender. The public defender’s office declined to comment when asked about the case by Inside Edition Digital.

Both Ayala and Mabry were convicted felons and were not allowed by law to own guns, according to the sheriff. The couple were on probation for child neglect and narcotics charges, the sheriff added.

