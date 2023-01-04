Mom Is 'So Nervous' About 21-Year-Old Daughter's Disappearance After She Was Last Seen on NYC Subway
Adamaruis Garcia was last seen in the Queensboro Plaza Station on the N train, a subway line and station that she doesn't normally use, family members said.
A 21-year-old New York woman vanished after boarding a train to go home following work on New Year's Eve, family and authorities say.
Adamaruis Garcia was last seen on Dec. 31 at 11:15 p.m. Garcia, who normally goes by Yuri, works at Rue 57, a restaurant in New York's Midtown Manhattan, and was on her way to Queens after getting off her usual shift and hanging out with some friends in the area, her mom told CBS News.
“I’m so nervous,” her mom Amada Robles said of her disappearance, according to CBS News.
She was last seen on a northbound N train from Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City, according to the NYPD. Her cousin said that isn't the subway line she typically takes home, CBS News reported.
Garcia was supposed to meet her boyfriend at her family’s apartment. He was one of the last people she spoke with, but she never arrived at home, her mom said.
Garcia is 4 feet, 11 inches with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a short black dress with long sleeves, black and white sneakers and black socks.
Anyone with more information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anyone with tips who wishes to stay anonymous can send information to their website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Remains in ICU as Donations for His Charity's Toy Drive Exceed $4 MillionSports
Baggage Handler Dies After Being Sucked Into Airplane Engine at Alabama AirportNews
Jeremy Renner in ICU Recovering From 2 Surgeries After Being Injured in Snowplowing IncidentEntertainment
Idaho College Massacre Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Changed' in High School, Friend Tells Inside Edition DigitalCrime
10 Shows That Will Be Streaming and on TV That We Can't Wait to Watch in 2023Entertainment