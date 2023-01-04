A 21-year-old New York woman vanished after boarding a train to go home following work on New Year's Eve, family and authorities say.

Adamaruis Garcia was last seen on Dec. 31 at 11:15 p.m. Garcia, who normally goes by Yuri, works at Rue 57, a restaurant in New York's Midtown Manhattan, and was on her way to Queens after getting off her usual shift and hanging out with some friends in the area, her mom told CBS News.

“I’m so nervous,” her mom Amada Robles said of her disappearance, according to CBS News.

She was last seen on a northbound N train from Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City, according to the NYPD. Her cousin said that isn't the subway line she typically takes home, CBS News reported.

Garcia was supposed to meet her boyfriend at her family’s apartment. He was one of the last people she spoke with, but she never arrived at home, her mom said.

Garcia is 4 feet, 11 inches with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a short black dress with long sleeves, black and white sneakers and black socks.

Anyone with more information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anyone with tips who wishes to stay anonymous can send information to their website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

