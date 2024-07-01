Two firefighters from Georgia who went missing on June 25 have been found dead in Tennessee, according to authorities.

The bodies of Raegan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander, both 24, were discovered in Cocke County, Tennessee, by the Hinesville Police Department. Anderson's car was also discovered in Tennessee, authorities said.

“Tennessee authorities are currently investigating the scene,” Hinesville Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Anderson and Kuhbander families during this incredibly difficult time.”

Their last known location was Crosby, Tennessee, and were possibly headed to the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area, according to reports.

Details pertaining to the discovery of their bodies, vehicle and events leading to their deaths are not available at this time, police said.

Soon after the two were reported missing, Kuhbander's mother took to Facebook to say that she did not believe her son left with Anderson willingly.

Kuhbander and Anderson reportedly dated for many years, but were no longer a couple, according to Kuhbander's mother.

Authorities urge that anyone who has seen the two firefighters or has any information should reach out to Hinesville Police Department.

A spokesperson for Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells Inside Edition in an email, "The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of two people after their bodies were discovered inside a vehicle along Hollow Road in Cosby on Sunday morning. Their bodies have been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death as well as to be positively identifier. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for further information and in an email, Sheriff CJ Ball said, "The TBI is agency that is investigating this case and all questions will need to be referred to them for comment. I can’t comment on their investigation into this case."