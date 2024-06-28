A couple has gone missing after their off-road vehicle was swept away during a flash flood in Utah.

Maranda and Ray Ankofski's vehicle was found but there was no sign of the couple.

Their daughter, Ashlynn, spoke with Inside Edition.

"We're kind of having to shift our focus from search and rescue to recovery and just trying to find a way to get them home regardless of the outcome," Ashlynn says.

A GoFundMe page organized by Ashlynn was set up to help fund the search efforts. It has raised $24,135 of its $25,000 goal as of June 28.

According to the fundraising page, Maranda and Ray were on their annual trip to Moab when they went missing on June 21.

"My parents were 2 amazing people doing something they loved and we are devastated that this is the current circumstances," the GoFundMe page says.