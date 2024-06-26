Illinois Mother Who Shielded Daughter From Bear Speaks Out

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:39 AM PDT, June 26, 2024

Tandee Henley held her 4-year-old daughter, Skylar, and stood still as a bear approached her, something experts say was the right thing to do.

An Illinois mother who was confronted by a bear is speaking out.

Tandee Henley, who lives in Chicago, was celebrating her 30th birthday in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, when a bear appeared.

Henley was holding her 4-year-old daughter when the bear clawed at her dress and sniffed her.

The mother stood still, something experts say was the right thing to do.

"I was too busy thinking about if the bear put their claws in me or if the bear was gonna bite me," Henley tells Inside Edition.

The bear turned its attention to 4-year-old Skylar, sniffing the girl's shoe.

"Just to see her be able to be still, and be in the moment be still, be quiet, be calm, I'm very, very, proud of her," Henley says.

Hanley's mother, Tiffany, who was carrying leftover seafood from dinner also stood still as she waited for the bear to wander off.

Young Skylar tells Inside Edition "I feel a little bit brave now."

Henley says she is grateful to be alive. 

"I just feel like any mom should protect their child no matter what," Henley says.

