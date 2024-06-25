A suspected burglar was chased out of a Chicago house with a frying pan.

Chicago homeowner Jason Williams got an alert from his security camera that an intruder had broken into his house.

"Came in the house, I looked if there was an available weapon, there was a frying pan lying there, so I grabbed the frying pan," Williams tells Inside Edition.

Surveillance video showed Williams chasing the suspect down the porch steps. Police then arrived at the scene.

The homeowner took to social media. He posted a picture of the frying pan, which had a dent from hitting the suspect in the head.

Williams says his wife is not happy about his decision to chase the intruder and says he would not do it again.

The intruder, who has 12 past felony convictions, was arrested and charged with residential burglary and aggravated battery.