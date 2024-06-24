A North Carolina woman claims that a roller coaster at a South Carolina amusement park ride left her husband paralyzed from the neck down in a lawsuit.

Gangia Adhikari claims that her husband is quadriplegic as a result of riding the Swamp Fox roller coaster at Family Kingdom in Myrtle Beach.

She is now suing the amusement park, its parent company Ocean Avenue Attractions LLC, and two men who the lawsuit claims "determined, directed, controlled and participated in the conduct and activity of Family Kingdom in connection with ..." the roller coaster ride that allegedly left Adhikari's husband paralyzed.

Adhikari accuses the defendants of negligence and ultra-hazardous activity in the lawsuit, which is seeking "sums as will fully, fairly, and justly compensate Plaintiff for actual damages and for such punitive damages as the jury may find."

The lawsuit says that Adhikari's husband, who is not named in the lawsuit, bought a ticket to ride Swamp efFox on July 23, 2021, while visiting Family Kingdom.

There is no information included in the lawsuit about what allegedly happened, and the filing instead just says that "while riding the roller coaster as a result of the negligence, carelessness, recklessness, willfulness and wantonness of the Defendants, Plaintiff’s husband suffered an acute injury to his spinal cord which caused quadriplegia."

Inside Edition Digital reached out to both the amusement park and Adhikari's lawyers for comment as well as more specific details about the ride that allegedly left the man quadriplegic, but neither responded to requests for comment.

Swamp Fox is one of the most famous wooden roller coasters in the United States due in large part to the many tourists who visit Family Kingdom while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, which declared the coaster a historical structure in 2017. It was built in 1966 and then refurbished in 1992 when the park was purchased by the current owners.

The coaster reaches a height of 72 feet and speeds of up to 50 mph, with a track that stretches over 2,640 feet, according to Family Kingdom.

It is not the first time that a rider has filed a lawsuit against the amusement park claiming they were injured after riding on Swamp Fox. In 2019, Kelly Jacobs filed a lawsuit claiming that the coaster aggravated her previously existing back injury and claiming that the ride was "much more rough than a normal roller coaster" and "significantly more dangerous."

That case was ultimately dismissed with prejudice after the judge granted the defense's request for summary judgment.