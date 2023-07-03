Dad Records Massive Crack in Support Beam of 'Tallest, Fastest, Longest' Roller Coaster in North America

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:19 PM PDT, July 3, 2023

Jeremy Wagner was at Carowinds Amusement Park in North Carolina when he noticed something seemed off with one of the roller coasters. He took out his phone and recorded what appeared to be a large crack in the support beam holding up the track.

An eagle-eyed dad may have prevented a mass casualty event over the weekend.

Jeremy Wagner was at Carowinds Amusement Park in North Carolina when he noticed something seemed off with one of the roller coasters.

He took out his phone and recorded what appeared to be a large crack in the support beam holding up the track of the ride.

"I had no idea how much it would shift until I saw that first car come across," Wagner tells Inside Edition. "I am not an engineer but that is not normal."

The ride in question was Fury 325, advertised to be the "tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America," according to the park.

Wagner says that he immediately walked over to show his discovery to a security guard.

"When I saw that and I was trying to pull up the video for the security guard my hand was literally shaking," says Wagner. "I was thinking this could fly off right now as I am showing this video to the security guard."

Wagner also reveals that his own daughter rode Fury 325 that same day — eight times!

After sharing the video, Wagner said that he felt as though the park was not acting quickly enough, so he called in the Charlotte Fire Department.

The ride was shut down within an hour, and will now stay closed till further notice as an investigation gets underway. 
 
"This is something that you and I can see," amusement park expert Ken Martin tells Inside Edition. "And if you and I can see it, it makes me wonder what else is wrong with that particular ride. I just don't understand why somebody could miss that."

Carowinds Amusement Park issued a statement saying that safety is their top priority and they appreciate the patience and understanding of their guests while they investigate what caused the crack.

 

Related Stories

Woman Hit by Flying Object From Roller Coaster at Ohio Amusement Park Is 'Fighting for Her Life,' Family Says
Ohio Woman Who Died After Riding Roller Coaster Suffered Tear in Artery, Coroner Says
Watch an Inside Edition Producer Ride the World's Tallest and Fastest Single-Rail Roller Coaster
New Jersey Teen Builds Roller Coaster With 10-Foot Drop in His BackyardOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Best Way to Cook Your Burgers This Fourth of July, According to Some Chefs
The Best Way to Cook Your Burgers This Fourth of July, According to Some Chefs
1

The Best Way to Cook Your Burgers This Fourth of July, According to Some Chefs

Human Interest
Murder Suspect Evaded Arrest for Nearly 40 Years Caught, Watched His Story on 'America's Most Wanted': Cops
Murder Suspect Evaded Arrest for Nearly 40 Years Caught, Watched His Story on 'America's Most Wanted': Cops
2

Murder Suspect Evaded Arrest for Nearly 40 Years Caught, Watched His Story on 'America's Most Wanted': Cops

Crime
Cyclists Hijack Houston Highway, Man Says Some Caused $10K of Damage to His Car Trying to Pass Group
Cyclists Hijack Houston Highway, Man Says Some Caused $10K of Damage to His Car Trying to Pass Group
3

Cyclists Hijack Houston Highway, Man Says Some Caused $10K of Damage to His Car Trying to Pass Group

Crime
Social Media Platforms Target, Restrict and Silence LGBTQ+ Content, Experts Say
Social Media Platforms Target, Restrict and Silence LGBTQ+ Content, Experts Say
4

Social Media Platforms Target, Restrict and Silence LGBTQ+ Content, Experts Say

Human Interest
Man Is Only Passenger on His American Airlines Flight From Oklahoma to North Carolina After 18-Hour Delay
Man Is Only Passenger on His American Airlines Flight From Oklahoma to North Carolina After 18-Hour Delay
5

Man Is Only Passenger on His American Airlines Flight From Oklahoma to North Carolina After 18-Hour Delay

Offbeat