An eagle-eyed dad may have prevented a mass casualty event over the weekend.

Jeremy Wagner was at Carowinds Amusement Park in North Carolina when he noticed something seemed off with one of the roller coasters.

He took out his phone and recorded what appeared to be a large crack in the support beam holding up the track of the ride.

"I had no idea how much it would shift until I saw that first car come across," Wagner tells Inside Edition. "I am not an engineer but that is not normal."

The ride in question was Fury 325, advertised to be the "tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America," according to the park.

Wagner says that he immediately walked over to show his discovery to a security guard.

"When I saw that and I was trying to pull up the video for the security guard my hand was literally shaking," says Wagner. "I was thinking this could fly off right now as I am showing this video to the security guard."

Wagner also reveals that his own daughter rode Fury 325 that same day — eight times!

After sharing the video, Wagner said that he felt as though the park was not acting quickly enough, so he called in the Charlotte Fire Department.

The ride was shut down within an hour, and will now stay closed till further notice as an investigation gets underway.



"This is something that you and I can see," amusement park expert Ken Martin tells Inside Edition. "And if you and I can see it, it makes me wonder what else is wrong with that particular ride. I just don't understand why somebody could miss that."

Carowinds Amusement Park issued a statement saying that safety is their top priority and they appreciate the patience and understanding of their guests while they investigate what caused the crack.