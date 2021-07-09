A 47-year-old Ohio woman died after she suffered severe internal blood loss while riding a rollercoaster at an Indiana theme park, according to reports.

Dawn R. Jankovic, of Brunswick, Ohio was found unresponsive on the Voyage Coaster at Holiday World Theme Park & Splashin’ Safari Water Park in Santa Claus, Indiana on June 4. She was immediately treated by emergency medical technicians on site then was transported to the nearby Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center where she died that night, park officials said.

Jankovic had suffered severe blood loss after tear an artery, Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck found.

The coroner’s report, obtained by ABC station WEHT in Indiana, listed Jankovic's cause of death as exsanguination, or severe blood loss, avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery, and amusement park roller coaster.

“It had nothing to do with the ride itself, but it basically was just the force,” Schuck told the newspaper. “It was just a reaction her body had from riding the ride.”

Schuck ruled the death accidental, HuffPost reported.

Since Jankovic's death, Holiday World Theme Park has performed multiple inspections on the ride. It was concluded that the ride had been functioning properly, a report said. Schuck also told the Evansville Courier & Press that while the force of the coaster caused the tear, the ride did not malfunction.

“Our hearts continue to go out to Dawn’s family, friends, and all those who have been impacted by her loss,” Holiday World spokeswoman Sabrina Jones said.

Jankovic’s son, Gunnar Merker, wrote on a GoFundMe page that he created to share the news of his mother's sudden passing.

“If you heard lately in the coaster community we lost someone who was really close to me. My mom,” Merker wrote. “I’m asking I you could donate anything or at least spread this donation around to Dawn’s friends and family and to the coaster community who was at the park that day. I thank everyone who does.”

As of Friday, they had raised more than $13,000, far surpassing their goal of $4,000.

