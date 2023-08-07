Boy, 6, Sustained ‘Traumatic Injuries’ After Fall From Florida Roller Coaster

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:39 AM PDT, August 7, 2023

The child was reportedly brought to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.

A 6-year-old boy sustained “traumatic injuries” Thursday at an Orlando-area theme park after falling from a roller coaster, which has since been temporarily closed, officials said.

The child was hospitalized after he apparently fell Thursday afternoon from the Galaxy Spin ride at Fun Spot America, near Kissimmee, Florida, according to NBC News.

“Units arrived to find a 6-year-old with traumatic injuries under the roller coaster track, which was approximately 20 feet above,” Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS Office said.

The Fun Spot America website has the ride still listed as closed Monday and says, “Down for Maintenance.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Fun Spot America for comment and has not heard back.

The Florida Department of Agriculture (FDACS) is investigating the incident and the New York Post reported that the ride was up to code and had recently underwent inspection.

“The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues,” a spokesperson for Fun Spot told WFTV9 in a statement.

“All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again,” the company spokesperson added. “Safety of our guests is our number one priority.”

