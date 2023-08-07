Two firefighting helicopters were responding to a fire in Southern California when they collided, causing the death of three crew members.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Cabazon on Sunday evening. The blaze had stretched to vegetation and full wildland dispatch was initiated, Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said in a news conference Monday.

"While engaged in the firefight, two helicopters collided," Fulcher said in a midnight press briefing. "The first helicopter was able to land safely nearby. Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and, tragically, all three members perished."

Among the three men who died were a Cal Fire division chief, a Cal Fire captain and a contract client pilot. The victims were not identified in the press conference.

The helicopter crash caused an additional four-acre first, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.