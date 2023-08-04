It is important to stay hydrated during the intense heat wave many Americans are facing, but drinking too much water can be dangerous.

Ashley Summers, a 35-year-old mother of two, died of water intoxication after drinking four 16-ounce bottles of water in 20 minutes.

On a hot afternoon, Summers told her family she felt like she was suffering from dehydration, so she grabbed several bottles of water. She drank a total of 64 ounces of water in 20 minutes, the amount of water recommended to drink for an entire day.

When Summers got home, her brother says she began to feel sick.

"She had her head in her hands the whole way home because she felt so dizzy," he tells Inside Edition. They got home and she started to walk across the garage and she passed out and never regained consciousness."

Death by water intoxication is rare but it has happened before.

A 28-year-old mother of three died in 2007 after drinking too much water during a radio station contest.

Water intoxication can also affect dogs. In 2022, an 18-month-old border collie died after drinking too much water from a kiddie pool.

Summer’s brother is speaking out to help other families avoid facing a similar tragedy.

"My warning is you definitely need to stay hydrated, but don't drink too much water too fast," he says.

Those who wish to donate to help Summers' children and to help the family offset the cost of medical bills can donate to to the Venmo account @Cody-Summers-16.