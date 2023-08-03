Florida Teen, 13, Dies After Diving Incident While Spearfishing

News
ocean
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:13 PM PDT, August 3, 2023

A 13-year-old Florida boy died Tuesday after a free-diving incident, according to police.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager was spearfishing with his friend, another 13-year-old, about eight miles south of Duck Key around 3 p.m. in approximately 25 feet of water when the incident occurred.

The police didn’t say how the boy was killed or what happened.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted about the tragedy on Facebook but didn’t elaborate on details.

Cops said a good Samaritan mariner transported the teen ashore to Marathon, where he was taken to the hospital.

Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident that remains under investigation.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay in the Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

