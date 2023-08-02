The family of a Detroit nurse is suing the hospital she worked at for allegedly not protecting her after she was abducted and found dead in her car trunk following her shift, according to reports.

Patrice Wilson, 29, was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Jamere Miller, 36, around 7:40 a.m. on May 13 in the parking lot of the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) Detroit Receiving Hospital where she worked, Fox News reported.

Police say Wilson was forced into her vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital after finishing her shift. She was approached and attacked by a man disguised in a blonde wig, which cops allege to be her ex-boyfriend Miller, Click on Detroit reported.

Wilson was found dead in the trunk of her car later in the afternoon, police said. Cops also said she was shot, Fox News reported.

Now, her family is suing the hospital claiming it did not protect her . The family has filed a lawsuit asking for $200 million, claiming DMC was negligent and had inadequate security at the hospital, according to reports.

Lawyers for the family claim the DMC didn’t follow protocols and didn’t call police until two hours after Wilson disappeared, according to reports.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to her family's attorney, Michael H. Fortner, for comment and has not heard back.

Fortner spoke to CBS News and said: "We feel had she been one of those white nurses down there, they would've announced it immediately, and maybe the young lady would still be alive. From my understanding, they waited three to four hours.”

Inside Edition Digital reached out to DMC for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back.

However, a DMC spokesperson did give a statement to Click on Detroit, which read: “We are saddened by the loss of Patrice Wilson, a member of our DMC community, due to an alleged murder by her ex-boyfriend. Our thoughts are with Patrice’s loved ones.

“The DMC stands behind our security team, who acted swiftly to notify and engage local law enforcement to apprehend the assailant. We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they prosecute this individual for the crime committed. We cannot comment on pending litigation.

“We remain committed to providing a safe workplace environment for our staff with appropriate security measures in place. The DMC is also providing resources to help staff process the loss that occurred. We hope the criminal justice system takes the appropriate actions and sends a message to our community that domestic violence will not be tolerated.”

Miller has since been arrested and charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, and more. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to an attorney representing Miller for comment and has not heard back.