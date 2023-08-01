A Las Vegas man is accused of murdering his roommate and then living with her corpse for two months.

George Anthony Bone, 31, is behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder following the death of Beverly Ma, whose body was discovered by her mother and sister in a closet at the home she shared with Bone.

Bone allegedly admitted to living with the corpse but not the murder, according to a police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The police report says that Ma's family had not spoken to her since April when her sister and mother decided to drive to the house and do a welfare check on July 26 after discovering their daughter had run up an incredibly high electric bill.

That is when they discovered Ma's body in the closet of the master bedroom says the report. In the 911 call they made alerting police of the situation, Ma's sister said that Bone told the family that she "was in the closet and had been there for two months."

In addition to not alerting anyone to Ma's death, Bone also ordered things through his dead roommate's online account and allegedly communicated with others while pretending to be her, according to the police report.

"Bone went about living at the house with Beverly deceased in the upstairs closet for the next two months and began ordering several items on Beverly's Amazon account using her funds for his own gain," the police report says. "When asked why he didn't call for help, Bone's response was 'I was afraid of going back to jail.'"

At one point, Ma received an invitation to a party on July 4, and police say someone pretending to be her texted that they "wanted to be sober, not travel and not be around people."

Bone previously served time in state prison after pleading no contest to two charges of attempted lewdness with a child under 14 back in 2013, according to court records.

Those court records show that Bone received a minimum sentence of 12 months in prison and a maximum of 96, but with credit for time served he was released a month after his conviction.

He then had his probation revocated just a few months later after a probation violation court records show, and served an additional three months behinds bars.

At the time of his arrest last week, authorities say it was discovered Bone had not properly updated his address as is required of individuals on the sex offender registry, so he faces an additional charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

The police report also reveals that Bone had been keeping the temperature inside the home at 60 degrees to avoid any flies gathering on the victim's body, most likely leading to the pricey electric bill that brought Ma' mother and sister to the home.,

"Bone admitted that his behavior since the death of Beverly Ma was ‘not normal,’" says the police report. "When asked why he placed a cooler in the master bedroom near the closest, Bone stated that he put it there so that he would be alerted if Beverly rose from the dead like the movie 'The Grudge.'"

Police believe that Ma called 911 on May 4 at around 4:40 a.m. She did not answer any questions asked by dispatch, but she could be heard arguing with a man according to the police report.

An officer went to the house for a welfare check soon after but left when no one answered the door according to the police report.

Bone claims that it was sometime between May 5 and May 15 that he found Ma's dead body, suggesting she had taken her own life, according to the police report.

He stopped speaking to officers shortly after that claim, saying that "since [his] truth is sounding so much like lies," he wanted to request an attorney.

Bone did however grant an interview with the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas after his arrest, reiterating to KLAS that he did not kill Ma and found her body in the closet.

“They said, ‘Why didn’t you call the cops right away?'” said Bone. “It’s easy for you to say when you’re not going to be the first suspect.”

He also noted in that interview: “I didn’t know what else to do. How to address it, without ending up in [jail]."

Bone has not yet entered a formal plea in the murder case and is due in court on Tuesday.