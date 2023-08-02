A child in Alaska fatally shot another child Sunday when they got their hands on a loaded rifle while playing in a home, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers say they responded to the scene and the investigation revealed two children were playing with Nerf guns when one of them picked up a rifle and shot the other one.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday in an indigenous town located about 470 miles northwest of Anchorage, according to New York Post.

Health aides responded and declared the injured child deceased on scene, officials said.

The State Medical Examiner's Office was notified and requested the remains be sent to Anchorage for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing and next of kin has been notified, police said.

An adult was reportedly inside the home at the time of the shooting, but police would not say whether they were the owner of the loaded weapon, New York Post reported.

No charges have been filed in the case.

It is unknown how the child got a hold of the rifle or who the weapon belonged to.

Details about the children involved, including their ages, are not being released publicly “due to the size of the community that this tragic event occurred and our requirement to protect juvenile information,” Alaska State Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel told Anchorage Daily News.