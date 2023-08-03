New Jersey Father Dies After Rescuing His 3 Children From a River

A New Jersey father died after rescuing his three children from a river Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened at the Millstone River around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Franklin Township Police Department, who posted about the tragedy on Facebook.

A witness told police the victim’s three children — ages 13, 11, and 8 — went into the water and quickly became distressed. The children’s father, a 42-year-old South River man, went into the river to rescue his kids and was able to bring them to the shallow water, but cops said he “struggled to maintain his balance” and disappeared in the water.

A dive team with the Somerset County Prosecutor's office located and recovered the man's body at around 5:30 p.m. while searching the river.

Authorities were initially called to the scene about three hours earlier, CBS News reported.

Police said the man's name will be released after his family members are notified and the body has been properly identified.

His children were treated and released at the scene and did not need "further medical attention," according to the police.

The Franklin Township Police Department is investigating the incident.