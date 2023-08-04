An 8-year-old Louisiana girl is being hailed a hero after saving her great-grandfather’s life following a four-wheeling accident, according to police.

Jesse Glass, 83, and his great-granddaughter, Alli, 8, were on their way to go bullfrog hunting just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says their four-wheeler crashed into a small canal.

Alli sprang into action to save her great-grandfather, who was pinned below the four-wheeler, and was able to safely keep his head above water, cops say.

She then ran over a half a mile to the family's home so that her mother could call 911, cops said.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook. “Alli, we are proud of you! Your efforts definitely made a huge difference in this situation," they wrote.

Alli told KNOE that she was scared when the vehicle crashed but knew she had to act quick to help her great-granddad, who was pinned under the four-wheeler underwater and couldn’t breathe.

“I knew that he was old, so I just picked him up. I mean, I was pumping on adrenaline... so, I could pick him up, I guess,” she told KNOE. “I’m glad that I saved him. Because he’s family. Why wouldn’t I save him?”