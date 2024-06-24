A 4-year-old boy who went missing after wandering into the woods and a man who got lost during a hike in a separate incident have both been found.

Christian Ramirez, 4, was found alive after going missing for 22 hours in a dense forest home to snakes, coyotes, and mountain lions. He was found huddled under a tree near Huntington Lake in central California.

"We really believe that we saw a modern-day miracle," the child's father tells Inside Edition. "That was the best day of my life to get my little boy back and for him to be able to hug us all back."

Around 50 sheriff's deputies and volunteers searched through the night. Christian was found after 8 a.m. a quarter mile away from the family campsite.

The 4-year-old is in good condition.

In a separate incident in California's Santa Cruz Mountains, a man was lost for 10 days during a hike.

Lukas McClish was covered in dirt after being found. He said he did not eat anything for 10 days. He survived by drinking more than a gallon of water a day out of his boot.

McClish lost 30 pounds during his ordeal.