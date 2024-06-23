A woman who lost her luggage found it at a homeless encampment after tracking an Airtag that was in it.

Aunny Grace says after traveling internationally for a month, she landed in Dallas, found her suitcase amongst other bags and checked it in for her connecting flight home.

"One day goes by, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, four days go by and my bag is still not anywhere to be found," Grace says.

Grace had placed an AirTag inside her suitcase to track her flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport in California.

"My bag went from Dallas to Denver, from Denver back to Dallas, and then from Dallas it eventually made its way to Burbank," Grace says.

Her AirTag showed that her suitcase was moving from the Hollywood Burbank Airport. She followed the path and found her items eight miles away at a homeless encampment.

"I found a Target shopping cart being pushed by a homeless man with my toiletry bag, parts of my luggage," Grace says. "I was crying hysterically asking this homeless man, 'Where did you find this stuff? Where did you get it? Where is the suitcase?'"

The man told her he bought it from a stranger in a van.

Kevin Coffey, a retired Los Angeles Police Department detective, warns thieves often target suitcases left behind at airports.

"I've personally investigated cases where homeless people have come into baggage claim, have picked up luggage and then actually went into the bathroom with it the luggage, and then just taking and wearing the clothes," Coffey tells Inside Edition.

He recommends putting items of value in a carry-on bag because you can't be sure where your luggage will end up.

"We need to start checking out luggage as if we will never see it again and I know that sounds rough," the former detective says.

American Airlines says they strive to ensure luggage arrives at their destinations on schedule in their original condition. They also say they apologized to Grace and offered her $1,000. Grace says that is not enough.