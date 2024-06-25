Some Taylor Swift fans are questioning whether the pop star is a time traveler.

In a vintage commercial for Glamour Gals dolls, an actress bears a striking resemblance to the mega pop star. They appear to share similar smiles and signature bangs.

The commercial is from 1981, eight years before Swift was born.

On social media, the commercial has gone viral, and many fans are having fun with the idea that Swift traveled through time.

The woman in the commercial is actually actress Toni Hudson. "That's not Taylor Swift in the commercial. It's me," Hudson tells Inside Edition.

The commercial was Hudson's big break at the age of 19.

Now 63, Hudson says she met Swift a decade ago at the Golden Globes.