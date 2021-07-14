The family of 4-year-old Jayda Sanchez, the California girl killed in a hit-and-run crash, is now offering a $50,000 reward for information about the driver that had allegedly made an illegal U-turn, forcing Jayda’s family’s car to swerve and flip.

"You know it was you,” Jayda’s mother, Adrianna Rodriguez, told KABC. “Just come forward. You have to do the right thing. Give her justice.”

On Saturday, Rodriguez had visited her daughter’s memorial – a display of stuffed animals, balloons and flowers marking the spot where young Jayda lost her life.

That was also the spot Jayda’s older brother Robbie and father, Robert Sanchez, were critically injured. The pair had been admitted to ICU following the crash but are now on the road to recovery in the hospital, according to a GoFundMe made in the family’s honor.

“Robbie sadly did have to spend his 5th birthday in the hospital but did his very best to put a smile on his face,” his great-aunt Yvonne McLean said in a post on their GoFundMe page, adding that the boy’s surgery was a success.

His dad, Robert, had been driving in Harbor City Friday evening with Robbie and Jayda when “a possible white 4 door vehicle made a U-turn” in front of their truck, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

“The truck veered into oncoming traffic and ran off the roadway colliding with several trees and a light post. The driver of the white vehicle did not stop and identify themselves or render aid,” authorities said.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to contact the LAPD tip line at 877-527-3247.

