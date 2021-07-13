Dramatic Video Shows What Firefighters Battling California Wildfires Are Up Against
Firefighters take cover inside a vehicle as the winds whip a terrifying inferno.
Newly released video shows what it’s like for firefighters battling flames inside the raging California wildfires. Brave firefighters take cover inside a vehicle as the winds whip a terrifying inferno.
“Go, go, go,” someone shouts, as the flames move closer.
Inside the vehicle, firefighters can be heard coughing.
Amid the chaos, a check is conducted to make sure everyone is accounted for.
They didn’t mince words about what they were witnessing as the flames consumed everything in their path.
Wildfires in California have scorched three times more land this year than during the same period of last year's record season.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Missing NJ Mom Yasemin Uygar, 24, Found Dead Hours After AMBER Alert Issued for Her and Son Sebastian RiosCrime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain TunaInvestigative
12-Year-Old Missouri Girl Dies After Getting Swallowed Up in Storm Drain on Way Home From Birthday CelebrationNews
Prospective Buyer Who Toured Building Before It Collapsed Says Condition of Parking Garage Made Her LeaveNews
Babe Ruth's Great-Grandson Defends MLB Star Shohei Ohtani After He Was Criticized by ESPN's Stephen SmithSports