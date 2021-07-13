Dramatic Video Shows What Firefighters Battling California Wildfires Are Up Against | Inside Edition

Dramatic Video Shows What Firefighters Battling California Wildfires Are Up Against

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:28 PM PDT, July 13, 2021

Firefighters take cover inside a vehicle as the winds whip a terrifying inferno.

Newly released video shows what it’s like for firefighters battling flames inside the raging California wildfires. Brave firefighters take cover inside a vehicle as the winds whip a terrifying inferno.

“Go, go, go,” someone shouts, as the flames move closer.

Inside the vehicle, firefighters can be heard coughing.

Amid the chaos, a check is conducted to make sure everyone is accounted for.

They didn’t mince words about what they were witnessing as the flames consumed everything in their path. 

Wildfires in California have scorched three times more land this year than during the same period of last year's record season. 

