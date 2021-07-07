A family on New York’s Long Island is grieving after an apparent firework on the Fourth of July set their home ablaze and led to the death of their dog, People reported.

Eight people were in the Patchogue house for a party involving two families when authorities allege illegal fireworks hit a tree and engulfed the home in flames, witnesses told ABC 7.

"The fireworks started, the whole house ended up on fire," Edwin Cajamarca told ABC 7.

Edwin told ABC 7 that half of their family had been away at a carnival when the incident occurred.

"Before they left, everything was good, calm, nothing crazy," Edwin added. "But then, the fireworks started, the whole house ended up on fire."

One of the relatives was sleeping in the home and reportedly alerted the rest of his family that something had happened, leading to those inside to get out of the home. Sadly, their dog perished in the fire, People reported.

Video posted on social media appears to show illegal fireworks being set off on the block and is now being investigated by authorities, ABC 7 reported.

A neighbor has launched a GoFundMe page asking for money and clothing donations. The family has asked for $10,000 and thus far donations are over $11,000.

"Everything was ruined, everything was burned, nothing was saved, not even a pair of socks or anything," Edwin told News 12.

The Suffolk County Police Department is conducting an investigation, and no arrests have been made, according to ABC 7.

