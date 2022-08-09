The search is on for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California amid fears she was abducted.

Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at a campground near Lake Tahoe last Friday night, along with as many as 300 other young people.

The teen texted her mom around 11:30 p.m. to say she would be leaving the party soon, but never made home. Her car is also missing, along with her cellphone and credit cards, which haven’t been used since her disappearance.

Sami Smith was at the party with Kiely and is one of the search coordinators.

“The last time I saw Kiely was around 12:25 in the morning of the party. I was leaving and I gave her a hug, telling her I loved her and goodbye, for her to get home safe, or be safe,” Sami told Inside Edition.

Sami says she believes there’s a “definite chance” Kiely was abducted.

“I need her to come home, and I need us to find her,” said Mags Larson, another one of Kiely’s friends who was at the party.

Kiely’s mom, Lindsey, says there’s no way her daughter has run away and pleaded for her return.

“Please give me my baby back,” she said.

The FBI has now joined in the search.

