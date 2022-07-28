Nearly three weeks after going missing, a Texas mother of two was found dead in her car parked in a busy shopping mall parking lot.

Chrissy Powell’s disappearance received national attention after a Ring camera image showed her hurrying from her home in San Antonio, because she was late for work.

That was on July 5 — the last time the 39-year-old paralegal was seen alive.

After leaving, Powell drove straight to a shopping mall just four miles from her home. There the car reportedly sat for 18 days, in temperatures that sometimes reached 100 degrees. She died of an apparent suicide.

She was finally discovered by a mall security guard, slumped over in the passenger seat.

“I just don’t understand. How was her car parked there for so long and nobody noticed it?” Powell’s friend Lauren Leal said.



“Now it's reality that I'm never going to see her, never talk to her again.”

