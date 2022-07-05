Missing New York Teen Who Witnessed Father's Murder Found Dead

A New York teen who witnessed her father's murder and went missing has been found dead, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Eighteen-year-old Jalia Marrero's body was discovered by homicide detectives on June 6, according to a statement on the Buffalo Police Department's Facebook page.

Marrero had reportedly witnessed her father, 39-year-old Luis Marrero, being shot to death in an apartment on May 4, and her family lost contact with her shortly after, according to The Buffalo News.

The family said Jalia spoke to police regarding her father's death and provided them with a statement, according to the outlet.

According to the outlet, Marrero’s father's funeral was May 12. The teen’s family had arranged for her to come to the funeral home the day before to say her goodbyes, but she never showed up.

According to authorities, Marrero was first reported missing May 21, but was believed to have been last seen by family members around May 9 or 10.

It was not clear who filed the report, according to the The Buffalo News.

After being found inside a shallow grave in a wooded area in Buffalo, New York, the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Marrero’s identity.

Authorities have not released a cause of death, but say she had been dead for some time, according to the outlet.

According to the outlet, family members allege they know who killed both Luis and Jalia, however no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



