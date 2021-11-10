Family Desperate to Find Jashyah Moore, a New Jersey Teen Who's Been Missing Since October

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:21 AM PST, November 10, 2021

Jashyah's aunt says the teen went missing after the two of them went to the corner store in their East Orange, New Jersey, neighborhood.

There is a $15,000 reward for information that leads to finding 14-year-old Jashyah Moore.  

Jashyah's distraught mother, Jamie Moore, is begging the public for their help locating her daughter, who has been missing since October 14, 2021.

"If anybody knows anything, please, please come forward," Moore said.

Yolanda Aguilera, Jashyah's aunt, says the teen went missing after the two of them went to the corner store in their East Orange, New Jersey, neighborhood.

"By the time she got to the store, she realized, I guess that she lost her card," Aguilera said. "She went back to her house."

Jashyah's mom asked her to retrace her steps to find the card.

"She leaves back out, and we haven't seen her since," Aguilera added.

Aguilera says she and Jashyah watch true crime shows together and have discussed what to do in dangerous situations. 

"We've talked about these types of things. We watch a lot of ID or those true crime kind of situations. We always go over them because it's one of our things. What would you do?"

She describes Jashyah as creative and quiet and says she wouldn't usually talk to strangers.

"She would know better than to do that," Aguilera said. "I don't know if they just snatched her. I don't know. I don't know, but I'm possibly looking at just everything, everything possible." 

Jashyah Moore is 5 foot 5 inches tall and about 135 pounds. Her hair is shaved on the sides and has long auburn braids in the middle.

New Jersey State Police, East Orange Police, and the FBI are looking for her, but family and friends are still doing their part, hoping for answers. 

"Because it's been so long, because we don't have any more information or anything to go off of, what I would say is anything is possible," Aguilera stated.

"In these circumstances, because she is a child, all leads, possibilities, all of that should be investigated thoroughly without bias."

Black Americans make up about 14 percent of the U.S. population. But according to the FBI's National Crime Information Center, Black women and girls are more than one-third of the missing person's cases. Much higher than their share of the overall female population.

"I know as a Black girl, it's so easy for everyone to see her one day, and it just be out of sight, out of mind the next," Aguilera notes. "And I refuse to let that happen to her. I will advocate till the day I die for my niece."

Tips can be reported anonymously to the East Orange Police at (973) 266-5041.


