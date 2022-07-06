Police in Maine Searching for Missing Family Gone More Than a Week

Police are searching for a family in Maine who they say has been gone for more than a week, WGME reported.

The Hansen family last seen in the Rumford area on June 29 and were expected to return the next day, but friends and family have not heard from them, WGME reported.

Police say that Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their 2-year-old daughter, Lydia Hansen, could be camping possibly in the Phillips area.

However, Reta Lyman, the sister of Jill Sidebotham described as Nicholas as Jill's ex-boyfriend, and spoke to News Center Maine saying, "I'm not sure if maybe we misunderstood something ... But I don't think she would pull this.”

The last time Jill contacted her family was last Tuesday, Reta Lyman told News Center Maine.

"I'm the oldest. I'm supposed to be the one that looks after them, but I can't ... I don't know what to do," Lyman told News Center Maine. "She's a good mom ... We need her back."

Jill's father, Ron Sidebotham, also told the news outlet that it is unusual for his daughter to be gone for a long period of time and not contact the family.

"I was worried the second my wife told me what they were doing. ... I hate to say it, but I don't trust the guy," Ron Sidebotham told News Center Maine.

"We're really scared right now," Ron Sidebotham added. "Not knowing is almost as bad as if something bad did happen. Not knowing is just eating away and eating away."

Sanford police say they don't consider the disappearance suspicious currently.

The family was last seen in a silver 2005 VW Jetta with a Maine license plate 1563VJ. Police say the car has a black rear bumper.

Multiple agencies at the local and county levels are collaborating to locate the family, according to WABI TV.

Sanford police are requesting tips from the public. If you have any information about these individuals, please call Sanford police at 207-324-9170.

