Moment California Woman Delivers Her Baby on Her Front Lawn Is Captured by Doorbell Camera

A Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a woman delivered her baby on her front lawn.

Emily Johnson went into labor at her home in Vacaville, California, and her contractions came on so fast, she was unable to get to a nearby hospital.

“[It was] totally not in my birth plan to give birth in the front lawn; we wanted to get to the hospital,” she told Inside Edition.

The only thing she could do was deliver her child with her husband Michael and mother Kristy by her side.

“I was like, the grass is a little bit damp, and I was like, I’m feeling nauseous, I’m going to go and lay down in the grass,” she said.

Kristy could be seen in the video footage captured by the Ring doorbell camera on her hands and knees doing what she could to help out.

“I could see lights from the fire truck and the next thing I knew I had the baby's head right against my hand,” she said.

Baby Thomas could be heard wailing just as an ambulance pulled up to the scene.

“This is something that is going to be around forever and something we can share to embarrass him for years to come,” Michael said.

