Surveillance video from Turkey shows the scary moment when a stroller with a child inside rolled down a steep street and sent a mom running after it.

The video shows a mom walking to a supermarket with her two children; one was walking next to her, the other was in the stroller.

She seemed to turn her back on the stroller for a second when it started to very quickly roll away from her. An approaching car even had to quickly stop to avoid hitting it.

When the mom realized what was going on, she took off after the younger child, leaving the older one waiting at the grocery store.

As heart-stopping as this video is, it doesn’t capture what happened next.

Local media reports the stroller fell off a 10-foot high wall onto the pavement. The baby is said to have suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

