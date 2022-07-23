Montana Motorist Plows Into Family, Fatally Shoots Dad and Baby in Targeted Attack on Ex-Girlfriend

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:24 AM PDT, July 23, 2022

When Derrick Madden ran out of ammo, he pulled out a knife and started stabbing a woman he once dated, who was with the family at the time of the attack.

A former National Guardsman plowed his car into a family and opened fire, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his 18-month old daughter McKenzie at Montana’s Glacier National Park.

When the suspect, Derrick Madden, ran out of ammo, he pulled out a knife and started stabbing David's sister Christina, who once dated Madden and was with the group at the time of the attack. 

Christina Siau bravely "fought for her life” and “despite receiving critical injuries" killed Madden, apparently with his own knife.

A second woman, David’s wife Christy, was holding their daughter at the time and was also critically injured in the attack.

“What we have seen is actually the result of somebody who has harbored anger in his own life and allowed it to fester and allowed it to grow and develop into something very terrible and unspeakable,” David Siau’s father said.

Authorities say Madden had "mental health issues.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover all their medical bills.

