A third North Carolina family member has died after their golf cart was slammed by an impaired driver whose car veered over a center line and struck them head-on, authorities said.

Jada Marlowe, 13, died Monday after being removed from life support, her mother, Savannah Boltz, said in a Facebook post. “Sweet Jada, go rest high on that mountain,” the heartbroken mom wrote.

Jada Marlowe. - Facebook

The girl's father, 39-year-old Michael Marlowe, and her 5-year-old brother, Bentley Michael Marlowe, died at the scene on June 13 on a two-lane road in Statesville, authorities said.

Amy Mills, 26, Teagan Murphy, 16, and Bailey Marlowe, 2 were also injured in the crash. Michael Marlowe was driving the cart, officials said. The six people were hit at about 9:40 p.m. by a Honda Accord driven by Austin Ray Harmon, 23, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Harmon was charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, according to online jail records. He is being held in lieu of $310,000 bail and his first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, the records said.

Additional charges were expected to be filed following the death of Jada Marlowe, prosecutors said.

Funeral services were held Tuesday for the father and his 5-year-old son.

Bentley and Michael Marlowe. - Nicholson Funeral Home

“You can feel the heaviness in the community around pretty much everybody,” family friend Sharon Chambers told WBTV. “It’s just an overwhelming heaviness of sorrow for them and their family.”

“Impaired driving is dangerous for not only the driver but also everyone else on the highway," Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told the station last week.

"Golf carts are a popular pastime for folks to get out and enjoy their neighborhoods and community, but they can be dangerous when golf carts and cars occupy the same space," the trooper added.

