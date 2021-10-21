Young Tennessee Couple Killed in Car Crash Two Days After They Eloped

A young Tennessee couple were killed in a car crash just two days after their wedding. Newlyweds Jessiah Plemons, 31, and Lillian Rose, 25, were struck while driving down the interstate with a friend, and all three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“I’ve never thought in my wildest dreams I would have to lay one of my children to rest,” Plemons’ mom, Michelle, wrote on Facebook.

Also in the fatal collision was 23-year-old Madison Davis, from Knoxville.

The trio had been driving down Interstate-40 early Sunday morning in a Dodge pick-up truck when the car left the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

They got out of the car and were standing next to it when another car, a Chevrolet pick-up, struck them and their car, killing them, authorities said.

The other driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Plemons and Rose had eloped just two days before, keeping their commitment a secret until they announced it on Facebook.

“They got married Friday and went to celebrate their love for one another,” his mom said, adding that she didn’t know they would elope until after the ceremony despite having been asked to watch their kids that day.

Rose had two children of her own and Plemons had custody of his older sister’s two kids, 2 and 5, his sister Milea Effler wrote in a GoFundMe page. “He had taken in [his] niece and nephew as his own and decided they would have a better life,” she said.

Plemons was also a former addict, who was heavily involved with Narcotics Anonymous and called his sobriety at 23 years old his “new birthday,” his mom told WATE.

“Jess struggled with his early life but was finally reborn out of addiction and had his life on track,” Effler wrote.

Rose was always bright and cheerful, with a “laugh that filled the room,” a loved one, who started a GoFundMe page for Rose's family, wrote on Facebook.

Related Stories