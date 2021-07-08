Month-Long Operation Ends in Huge California Drug Bust as $1.19 Billion in Marijuana Is Seized
Los Angeles' Narcotic Department has increased their focus on illegal marijuana growth and launched an operation that culminated in several warrants, seizures and arrests.
A massive drug bust in California led to the seizure of $1.19 billion worth of marijuana.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said that authorities seized over 16 tons of marijuana, according to CBS News.
Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2018, but there has been an increase in illegal growth operations throughout the state, resulting in the Los Angeles County Narcotic Bureau to crack down on their enforcement efforts.
The month-long operation ended with search warrants being served to over 200 locations, 19 arrests from water theft enforcement teams, 22 felony arrests, and 109 misdemeanor arrests.
Almost 375,000 marijuana plants and 33,480 pounds of harvested marijuana were seized, in addition to 180 animals, $28,000, and 65 vehicles.
"What we want to do is send a clear and loud message to the cartels and anyone doing an illegal operation in the high desert: Your days are over and we're coming for you," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CBS.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Falling Tree Crashes Into Home Nursery, Narrowly Missing Sleeping BabyNews
Virginia 'Bible Study' Was Front for Militia Group Planning Violence: US ProsecutorsCrime
California Corrections Officer Sentenced for Having Sex With Inmate in Front of 11 Other PrisonersCrime
Kansas Teacher Asks Her 5th Grade Students to Be Junior Bridesmaids and Groomsmen at Her WeddingHuman Interest
Kansas City Teen Dies While Preparing to Jump Into Water in Freak Accident at Missouri State ParkNews