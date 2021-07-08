A massive drug bust in California led to the seizure of $1.19 billion worth of marijuana.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said that authorities seized over 16 tons of marijuana, according to CBS News.

Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2018, but there has been an increase in illegal growth operations throughout the state, resulting in the Los Angeles County Narcotic Bureau to crack down on their enforcement efforts.

The month-long operation ended with search warrants being served to over 200 locations, 19 arrests from water theft enforcement teams, 22 felony arrests, and 109 misdemeanor arrests.

Almost 375,000 marijuana plants and 33,480 pounds of harvested marijuana were seized, in addition to 180 animals, $28,000, and 65 vehicles.

"What we want to do is send a clear and loud message to the cartels and anyone doing an illegal operation in the high desert: Your days are over and we're coming for you," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CBS.

