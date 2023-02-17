An Illinois 5-year-old is in critical condition and his mother is dead after the pair fell 90 feet off a Niagara Falls cliff on Monday.

The 34-year-old mother, whose identity has not been released, took her son over a rail at the state park between the Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds, according to the Niagara Falls Fire Department.

The two then fell off the 90-foot cliff in what police believe was an intentional incident, according to ABC 7.

"The investigation is ongoing, but we don't believe it is an accident," State Parks Police Capt. Chris Rola said at a press conference, ABC 7 reported.

Rescue teams were able to locate the mother, who was deceased, and son in the gorge, according to the fire department.

The boy was severely injured and was transported to a hospital via helicopter, ABC 7 reported. He remains in critical condition after surgery, said the new source.

A spokeswoman for the Niagara Region Parks said the pair was at the park with the woman's husband prior to the the fall and police are investigating if an event occurred that may have caused the incident, Buffalo News reported.

