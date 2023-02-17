A small group of men and women with romantic interests in murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have formed groups on social media platforms and even started their own subReddit.

That subReddit is called Brynation, and it is where one admirer posted a receipt she claimed showed that she placed $50 in Kohberger’s commissary account as a Valentine’s Day gift.

That user wrote: "early Valentine's day gift for Bry hope he enjoys it."

The comments that followed were mostly from people inquiring how they too might be able to send money to Kohberger.

Groups of men and women forming romantic interests in alleged and convicted murderers is nothing new, but social media and sites like Reddit have made it easier for them to congregate in recent years.

Recent posts on Brynation include: “What was it about Bryan that got your liking?”; “Are we sick for liking Bryan”; and “Do you guys think Bryan knows about us?”

There is also a poll that asked each member if they were a "hybristophiliac."

A hybristophiliac is a person who is attracted to criminals.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students: Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

He is currently being held without bail at the Latah County Detention Center ahead of the preliminary hearing in the case, which is scheduled for June.

His public defender in Pennsylvania released a statement, saying: “Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence… He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise—not tried in the court of public opinion.”

